अपना घर मधून 4 मुलांचे पलायन By Team Digital Goa - August 8, 2017, 10 :35 pm अपना घर मधील प्रशासनाचा सावळा गोंधळ पुन्हा एकदा उघड़ झाला आहे.आज दुपारी 4 मुलांनी अपना घर मधून पलायन केले. प्रशासन आणि पोलिसांनी धावपळ करून त्यातील एका मुलाला वास्को येथून शोधून काढ़ले आहे.अन्य तीन मुलांचा युद्धपातळीवर शोध घेतला जात आहे.