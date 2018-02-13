Home Marathi कळंगुट येथे 36 हजारांचा गांजा जप्त Marathi कळंगुट येथे 36 हजारांचा गांजा जप्त By Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 10 :15 pm कळंगुट पोलिसांनी मूळ तेलंगणा येथील 20 वर्षाच्या युवकास अटक केली. पोलिसांनी त्याच्याकडील 36 हजार रुपायांचा गांजा जप्त केला. तेजवथ लखिराम तिलक असे संशयिताचे नाव असून त्याला अमलीपदार्थ विरोधी कायद्याखाली ताब्यात घेतले आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Former St Cruz MLA Victoria Fernandes joins villagers in opposing inclusion of St Cruz... Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 10 :40 pm Calangute Police book Telangana native for possession of ganja worth Rs 36,000 Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 9 :20 pm St Andre MLA demands jobs for his constituency people in GMC Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 8 :47 pm Rajasthan native arrested for attempt to theft at Navelim Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 6 :20 pm