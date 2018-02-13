कळंगुट पोलिसांनी मूळ तेलंगणा येथील 20 वर्षाच्या युवकास अटक केली. पोलिसांनी त्याच्याकडील 36 हजार रुपायांचा गांजा जप्त केला. तेजवथ लखिराम तिलक असे संशयिताचे नाव असून त्याला अमलीपदार्थ विरोधी कायद्याखाली ताब्यात घेतले आहे.