माजी मुख्यमंत्री दिगंबर कामत यांनी खाण घोटाळा प्रकरणात एसआयटीने बजावलेल्या समन्सला आज तब्बेत बरी नसल्याचे कारण देत जाण्याचे टाळल्या नंतर एसआयटीने आज काम यांचा मुलगा योगीराज याला समन्स बजावून उद्या सायंकाळी चौकशीसाठी हजर राहण्यास बजावले आहे.