Home Marathi कामतांच्या मुलाला एसआयटीचे समन्स Marathi कामतांच्या मुलाला एसआयटीचे समन्स By Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 9 :40 pm माजी मुख्यमंत्री दिगंबर कामत यांनी खाण घोटाळा प्रकरणात एसआयटीने बजावलेल्या समन्सला आज तब्बेत बरी नसल्याचे कारण देत जाण्याचे टाळल्या नंतर एसआयटीने आज काम यांचा मुलगा योगीराज याला समन्स बजावून उद्या सायंकाळी चौकशीसाठी हजर राहण्यास बजावले आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Next Hearing in Tarun Tejpal case on January 9 Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 10 :37 pm Showman Subhash Ghai in conversation with film enthusiasts during the masterclass at IFFI Goa... Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 9 :25 pm No limitation for validity of birth and death certificates Digital Goa - November 21, 2017, 5 :59 pm Feast of St Francis Xavier likely to be eco-friendly this year Digital Goa - November 20, 2017, 10 :13 pm