अन्न आणि औषध प्रशासनाने आज कुडचडे येथील 5 फार्मसींचे परवाने रद्द केले. अन्न आणि औषध प्रशासनाने घालून दिलेले निकष न पाळल्या बद्दल ही कारवाई करण्यात आली.