Home Marathi गोव्यात डिझेल होणार स्वस्त Marathi गोव्यात डिझेल होणार स्वस्त By Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 10 :52 pm गोव्यात डिझेलवरील व्हॅट 22% वरुन 19%करण्यात आल्याने डिझेल आता स्वस्त होणार आहे.गोवा सरकारने आज डिझेलवरील व्हॅट 3%ने कमी करून गोमंतकीयान दिलासा दिला आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Pedestrian killed at Verna Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :39 pm Not a single Congress MLA will split- CLP Leader Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :32 pm Retired Goan seamen’s pension to be increased to Rs 5000 Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :27 pm Goa MLAs may get another pay hike shortly Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :22 pm