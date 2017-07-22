गोव्यात डिझेलवरील व्हॅट 22% वरुन 19%करण्यात आल्याने डिझेल आता स्वस्त होणार आहे.गोवा सरकारने आज डिझेलवरील व्हॅट 3%ने कमी करून गोमंतकीयान दिलासा दिला आहे.