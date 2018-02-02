झुवारी पूल 4 फेब्रुवारी ,2018 रोजी सकाळी 6.00 पासून 9.00 पर्यंत तीन तास बंद राहील. येथील वाहतूक राष्ट्रीय महामार्ग -17 बी बोरी पुलावरून वळवण्यात आली आहे. तसेच कुठठाळी ते आगशी दरम्यान फेरीसेवेचीही सोय करण्यात येईल