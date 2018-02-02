Home Marathi झुवारी पूल 4 फेब्रुवारी रोजी सकाळी 6.00 पासून 9.00 पर्यंत... Marathi झुवारी पूल 4 फेब्रुवारी रोजी सकाळी 6.00 पासून 9.00 पर्यंत तीन तास वाहतुकीसाठी बंद By Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 9 :25 pm झुवारी पूल 4 फेब्रुवारी ,2018 रोजी सकाळी 6.00 पासून 9.00 पर्यंत तीन तास बंद राहील. येथील वाहतूक राष्ट्रीय महामार्ग -17 बी बोरी पुलावरून वळवण्यात आली आहे. तसेच कुठठाळी ते आगशी दरम्यान फेरीसेवेचीही सोय करण्यात येईल - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Assessment survey for DSS, GA and Laadli Laxmi Schemes Underway Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :45 pm 2 illegal quarries at Dharbandora raided, machinery and vehicles seized Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :20 pm Nobel Laureates endorse strong education system that recognizes importance of science Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 7 :13 pm Zuari bridge to be closed for vehicular traffic from 6am to 9am on Feb... Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 5 :59 pm