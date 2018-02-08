क्राइम ब्रांचने केलेल्या कारवाईत 35 हजार रूपयांच्या ड्रग्ससह राधाकृष्ण नाईक याला अटक केली.नाईक कडून 8 ग्राम चरस आणि 200.10 ग्राम गांजा मिळून 35 हजार रूपयांचा माल जप्त करण्यात आला आहे.