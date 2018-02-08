Home Marathi ड्रग्स प्रकरणी हणजुणेत स्थानिकाला अटक Marathi ड्रग्स प्रकरणी हणजुणेत स्थानिकाला अटक By Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 8 :38 pm क्राइम ब्रांचने केलेल्या कारवाईत 35 हजार रूपयांच्या ड्रग्ससह राधाकृष्ण नाईक याला अटक केली.नाईक कडून 8 ग्राम चरस आणि 200.10 ग्राम गांजा मिळून 35 हजार रूपयांचा माल जप्त करण्यात आला आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Government notifies street vendors protection of livelihood and Licensing scheme Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 10 :01 pm Stage set for ‘Difficult Dialogues’ on gender equality Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 6 :37 pm 20 First Responder Bike ambulances launched by CM Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 5 :40 pm Deadline for submitting suggestions on draft National Mineral Policy ends tomorrow Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 5 :15 pm