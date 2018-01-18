Home Marathi दोनापावल येथील दुचाकी अपघातात 2 युवक ठार,एक गंभीर जखमी Marathi दोनापावल येथील दुचाकी अपघातात 2 युवक ठार,एक गंभीर जखमी By Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 9 :10 pm दोनापावल येथील दुचाकी अपघातात 2 युवक ठार,एक गंभीर जखमी,ट्रीपल सीट जात असताना झाला अपघात.रूफ वेल्हो(16) आणि सोहेल शेख(19)अशी आहेत मृतांची नावे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Villagers stop sewage treatment plant work at Undir Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 10 :54 pm DM South Imposes Section 144 Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 10 :41 pm AAP comes out in support of Taxi Operators Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 10 :30 pm Goa Governments helplines for facilitating movement of tourist and public on Taxi strike day Team Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 10 :28 pm