दोनापावल येथील दुचाकी अपघातात 2 युवक ठार,एक गंभीर जखमी,ट्रीपल सीट जात असताना झाला अपघात.रूफ वेल्हो(16) आणि सोहेल शेख(19)अशी आहेत मृतांची नावे.