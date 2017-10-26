आम आदमी पक्षाने आज नवीन पीडीएच्या निर्मितीला जोरदार विरोध दर्शवला. नवीन पीडीएची निर्मिती ही राजकीय तडजोड असून काहींसाठी ते चरण्याचे कुरण ठरणार असल्याचा आरोप आपच्या नेत्यांनी पत्रकार परिषदेतून केला.