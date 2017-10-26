Home Marathi नवीन पीडीएला आपचा विरोध Marathi नवीन पीडीएला आपचा विरोध By Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 9 :54 pm आम आदमी पक्षाने आज नवीन पीडीएच्या निर्मितीला जोरदार विरोध दर्शवला. नवीन पीडीएची निर्मिती ही राजकीय तडजोड असून काहींसाठी ते चरण्याचे कुरण ठरणार असल्याचा आरोप आपच्या नेत्यांनी पत्रकार परिषदेतून केला. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Supreme Court issues notice on Goa Foundation application for cap reduction Team Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :37 pm Train services restored on Konkan Railway route Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :03 pm 45% Panchayats in Goa identified as economically weaker Panchayats Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :01 pm Balrath employees demand regularisation of service, warn of strike if demands not met Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 9 :51 pm