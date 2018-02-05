[9:23 PM, 2/5/2018] Marathi News: नावेली – साखळी येथे रहिवासी वस्तीत एका विनावापर विहिरीत पडलेल्या मगरीला वन खात्याच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांनी जीवदान दिले. ही मगर 3 मीटर लांब होती अशी माहिती मिळाली आहे.