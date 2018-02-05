Home Marathi नावेली- साखळी येथे मगरीची सुटका Marathi नावेली- साखळी येथे मगरीची सुटका By Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 10 :33 pm [9:23 PM, 2/5/2018] Marathi News: नावेली – साखळी येथे रहिवासी वस्तीत एका विनावापर विहिरीत पडलेल्या मगरीला वन खात्याच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांनी जीवदान दिले. ही मगर 3 मीटर लांब होती अशी माहिती मिळाली आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Crocodile rescued from unused well at Navelim, Sakhali Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 10 :24 pm 25 bike ambulances to be launched on Feb 8 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :31 pm Light rain showers expected in Goa on Feb 6 – 7 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :14 pm Digital payments alone cannot stop corruption – GITP Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 10 :21 pm