Home Marathi बायणा किनाऱ्यावर सापडला कुजलेला मृतदेह Marathi बायणा किनाऱ्यावर सापडला कुजलेला मृतदेह By Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 9 :10 pm बायणा किनाऱ्यावर आज एक अनोळखी अर्धवट कुजलेला मृतदेह आढळून आला.मृताची ओळख पटली नसुन पोलिस अधिक तपास करत आहेत. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Digital payments alone cannot stop corruption – GITP Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 10 :21 pm NCP gives resolution notice for Dr Sequeira statue in the assembly complex Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 9 :44 pm Harley-Davidson Conducts Sixth Edition of HOG Rally in Goa, Over 2000 Riders Participate Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 8 :07 pm Assessment survey for DSS, GA and Laadli Laxmi Schemes Underway Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :45 pm