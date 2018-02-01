राज्यातील सर्व बेरोजगार युवक आणि युवतीची संपूर्ण माहिती आधार कार्ड ला जोडली जाणार असल्याची माहिती महसूल तथा आयटी मंत्री रोहन खवंटे यांनी दिली. सरकार लवकरच बेरोजगार युवकांसाठी योजना आखणार असल्याचेही ते म्हणाले.