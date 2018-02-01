Home Marathi बेरोजगार युवकांची माहिती आधार कार्ड ला जोडणार : खवंटे Marathi बेरोजगार युवकांची माहिती आधार कार्ड ला जोडणार : खवंटे By Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 10 :35 pm राज्यातील सर्व बेरोजगार युवक आणि युवतीची संपूर्ण माहिती आधार कार्ड ला जोडली जाणार असल्याची माहिती महसूल तथा आयटी मंत्री रोहन खवंटे यांनी दिली. सरकार लवकरच बेरोजगार युवकांसाठी योजना आखणार असल्याचेही ते म्हणाले. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Electricity Department’s online utility bill payment facility down yet again Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 10 :02 pm Churchill face Minerva test in I-League Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 9 :57 pm Unemployed youth data to be linked with Aadhar cards –Rohan Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 8 :37 pm South Goa violators can now pay fine under Traffic sentinels scheme in Margao itself Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 6 :11 pm