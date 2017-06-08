चैंपियन ट्रॉफीमध्ये आज श्रीलंके विरोधात खेळताना भारताने दमदार सुरवात केली. श्रीलंकेने टॉस जिंकून भारताला पहिली फलंदाजी दिली.रोहित शर्मा आणि शिखर धवन यांनी दणकेबाज सुरवात केली. रोहितने 23 चेंडू मध्ये 19 तर शिखरने 33 चेंडूत 28 धावा केल्या.