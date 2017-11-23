Home Marathi मडगाव,माशेल मध्ये पावणे तीन लाखांचा माल जप्त Marathi मडगाव,माशेल मध्ये पावणे तीन लाखांचा माल जप्त By Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 10 :16 pm वजन आणि माप खात्याने आज मडगाव आणि माशेल मध्ये कारवाई करून 2 लाख 70 हजारांचा माल जप्त केला आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Team Dangal’ led by Nitesh Tiwari, conducts a master class at IFFI 2017 Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 10 :22 pm Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron team pays homage to Kundan Shah at IFFI Goa 2017 Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 10 :18 pm Age appropriate syllabus on cards for Goan kids Digital Goa - November 23, 2017, 6 :34 pm You are not helpless to act against defaulting panchayats and municipalities :HC tells govt Digital Goa - November 22, 2017, 10 :17 pm