Home Marathi यूएस महिलेच्या जबानी साठी गोवा पोलिस मुंबईला Marathi यूएस महिलेच्या जबानी साठी गोवा पोलिस मुंबईला By Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 10 :30 pm ई-मेल द्वारे पेडण्यातील पायलट विरुद्ध तक्रार केलेल्या यूएस स्थिस्त महिलेची जबानी रेकॉर्ड करून घेण्यासाठी गोवा पोलिस मुंबईला रवाना.