गोवा लोकायुक्तांकडून डीआयजी विमल गुप्ता यांच्या कथित लाचप्रकरणाची स्वेच्छा दखल घेतली गेली आहे . ह्यासंबंधित अहवाल सादर करण्याची सूचना गृहखात्याला दिली गेली आहे .