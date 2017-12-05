4 दिवसांचे हिवाळी अधिवेशन 13 ते 18 डिसेंबर दरम्यान पार पडणार आहे.आज सभागृह सल्लागार समितीची बैठक पार पडली.या अधिवेशनासाठी 703 प्रश्न आले असून त्यातील 242 तारांकित आणि 461 अतारांकित आहेत.4 सरकारी विधेयके या अधिवेशनात सादर केली जाण्याची शक्यता आहे.