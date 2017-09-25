सत्तरी तालुक्यातील खोडये-अडवई येथील उसाच्या शेतात काम करणाऱ्या दोघांचा आज मृत्यू झाला.मृतांमध्ये एक महिला आणि एका पुरुषाचा समावेश आहे.शेतात वीजेच्या पोलावरुन वायर टाकून वीज वापरली जात होती अशी शक्यता वर्तवली जात आहे.