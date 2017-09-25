Home Marathi शेतात वीजेचा शॉक लागून दोघांचा मृत्यू Marathi शेतात वीजेचा शॉक लागून दोघांचा मृत्यू By Digital Goa - September 25, 2017, 6 :38 pm सत्तरी तालुक्यातील खोडये-अडवई येथील उसाच्या शेतात काम करणाऱ्या दोघांचा आज मृत्यू झाला.मृतांमध्ये एक महिला आणि एका पुरुषाचा समावेश आहे.शेतात वीजेच्या पोलावरुन वायर टाकून वीज वापरली जात होती अशी शक्यता वर्तवली जात आहे. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS EDC registers record profit of Rs 61 Crore Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :22 pm Space at old secretariat inadequate to house state museum –Sudin Dhavlikar Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :19 pm Goa to have law for contract and community farming soon – Agriculture Minister Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :05 pm Nigerian National Arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Arambol Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 7 :52 pm