नावेली येथील साळ नदीची स्वच्छता करण्यासाठी केंद्र सरकारने 60 कोटी 30 लाख रुपयाच्या कामास मंजुरी दिल्याची माहिती मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रीकर यानी दिली. या संदर्भात काल केंद्र सरकारचे पत्र प्राप्त झाल्याचे ते म्हणाले.