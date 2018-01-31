सोलापूर येथून गोव्यात आलेल्या कुटुंबाचा सोलापूर पोलिस गोवा पोलिसांच्या मदतीने शोध घेत आहेत. या कुटुंबात नवरा, बायको आणि 2 मुले असा समावेश आहे. मोबाईल ट्रेसिंग वरून ते पाटो- पणजी येथे असल्याचं समजले.