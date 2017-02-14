​GOACAN will organise a Consumer Rights Awareness Drive ​from 15th February as part of its ongoing Consumer Literacy Campaign. The month long Awareness Drive will culminate on 15th March World Consumer Rights Day.

​The awareness drive which seeks to remind consumers to Assert their Rights and Assume their Responsibilities will have the participation of GOACAN volunteers in different villages. ​

The activities during the month will cover the rights of the consumers under the Consumer Protection Act 1986, the Standards of Weights & Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules 1977, the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the BIS Act 2016.

​GOACAN will give special focus to the rights of the consumers ​with regards to Fair Price Shops, Mobile & landline Telephones, Cable TV, LPG cylinders, Plant Nurseries, Goan bread, Electricity, Bus Transport and service at Public Toilets among other issues.

​Consumers are invited to send copies of their complaints & suggestions to GOACAN Post Box 187, Margao 403 601 or by email to goacancomplaintscell@gmail.com during the month.