GOACAN will organise a Consumer Rights Awareness Drive from 15th February as part of its ongoing Consumer Literacy Campaign. The month long Awareness Drive will culminate on 15th March World Consumer Rights Day.
The awareness drive which seeks to remind consumers to Assert their Rights and Assume their Responsibilities will have the participation of GOACAN volunteers in different villages.
The activities during the month will cover the rights of the consumers under the Consumer Protection Act 1986, the Standards of Weights & Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules 1977, the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the BIS Act 2016.
GOACAN will give special focus to the rights of the consumers with regards to Fair Price Shops, Mobile & landline Telephones, Cable TV, LPG cylinders, Plant Nurseries, Goan bread, Electricity, Bus Transport and service at Public Toilets among other issues.
Consumers are invited to send copies of their complaints & suggestions to GOACAN Post Box 187, Margao 403 601 or by email to goacancomplaintscell@gmail.com during the month.