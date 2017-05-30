31 मे मध्यरात्री पासून गोव्या 105 कि.मी.च्या लांब किनारपट्टीवर 61 दिवसांच्या मच्छीमारी बंदीची अंमलबजावणी केली जाईल. बंदीच्या संपूर्ण कालावधीत सुमारे 1500 ट्रॉवलर्स गोव्यात मासेमारी करणार नाहीत.