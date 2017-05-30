Home Marathi 1 जून ते 31 जुलैपर्यंत मासेमारी बंद Marathi 1 जून ते 31 जुलैपर्यंत मासेमारी बंद By Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 2 :20 pm 31 मे मध्यरात्री पासून गोव्या 105 कि.मी.च्या लांब किनारपट्टीवर 61 दिवसांच्या मच्छीमारी बंदीची अंमलबजावणी केली जाईल. बंदीच्या संपूर्ण कालावधीत सुमारे 1500 ट्रॉवलर्स गोव्यात मासेमारी करणार नाहीत. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Commercial Tax dept to close new registrations briefly Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 6 :53 pm Cyclonic Storm ‘MORA’ over EastCentral Bay of Bengal Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 3 :12 pm Ramdan Begins with Religious fervour in Goa Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 11 :34 am Monsoon may reach Goa, Maharashtra before time: IMD Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 11 :33 am