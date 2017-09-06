Home News 1.44 lakh sq.m. land transferred to Civil Aviation Ministry for Mopa airport News 1.44 lakh sq.m. land transferred to Civil Aviation Ministry for Mopa airport By Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 5 :55 pm 1.44 lakh sq.m. of revenue land at Mopa village has been transferred to the state Civil Aviation Ministry for development of the Mopa greenfield airport, as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting held today. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Garbage is the problem of all Goans – CM Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 10 :02 pm Goan youth should apply for WRD contractor licences – WRD minister Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 5 :34 pm Home delivery service for smart card driving licenses & RC books launched Digital Goa - September 5, 2017, 6 :20 pm North Goa Taxi drivers oppose speed governors Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 10 :28 pm