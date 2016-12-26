Union Government today said it will try to implement projects worth over Rs 5 lakh crore under the ambitious Sagarmala initiative before completion of its tenure in May 2019.

Union Minister for Road and Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari said that this year, Goa will come up with 100 cruise, Cochin and Mangaluru will have 60 each and there will be 11 in Chennai.“It will give a fillip to cruise tourism,” the minister said.

The government had earlier said India would soon unveil steps to tap cruise tourism in a big way along its coastline and is trying to address the issues of cleanliness, connectivity and security to spruce up the country’s image on the global circuit.