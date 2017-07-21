Total of 1.3 lakh LED lights have been fixed on streets across state. Henceforth linemen of electricity department will maintain and repair these LED lights to ensure that people of Goa are not troubled due to the maintenace issues related to the contractor.

Shifting to LED lights is still to be done in remaining 30% areas in Goa. By Ganesh festival 100 percent poles will have LED lights said Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar.

The earlier deadline for completion of the project was 8th May 2017 subsequently same has been extended and scheduled to completed by 15th August 2017 the house was informed.

St Andre MLA Francis Silveira also informed the house that the associated helplines are not working.

Number of LED luminaires pending for installation division wise are IV -Margao, 5525, V -Bicholim, 6474, VI-Mapusa, 8620, X-Ponda, 17917, XI- Vasco, 1760, XIV-Verna, 1832, XVI-Margao, 2610, XVII-Mapusa, 12454 the house was informed .