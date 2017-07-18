Home News 100% voting recorded in presidential polls in Goa News 100% voting recorded in presidential polls in Goa By Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 9 :51 pm 100 % voting recorded in the presidential polls held in Goa Legislative Assembly today. CM Parrikar who is the Rajya Sabha MP from Lucknow and all 38 MLAs and cast their votes. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Trailer rams into roadside shop at Kundaim Industrial Estate Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :25 pm Chain snatching at Baiguinim Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :17 pm Church should allow police to do their job – Cabral Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :03 pm CoP should issue show cause notice to 6th casino firm – Lobo Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :00 pm