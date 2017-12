The Goa government today told the state Legislative Assembly that 102 cases of graft and corruption, involving government officials and political leaders, are pending with the authorities in the state.The information was furnished in a written reply by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to a question asked by BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar.As many as 46 cases are pending with the Anti-Corruption Branch, while 56 cases are with the General Vigilance Section.