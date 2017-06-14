14 persons sustained minor injuries and three suffered a fracture in the scuffle between three locals and group of Mumbai tourists at Merces this morning.

SDPO Nelson Albuquerque said that the Old Goa police have arrested the three locals Lawrence Dias, Vishal Golatkar and Suraj Shetye for attempt to murder and other offenses. The trio are unemployed and have other criminal cases pending against them.

A total of 47 tourists had come down to Goa on a holiday and were staying at Kadamba Holiday Home, Merces. The incident occurred while they were returning to Mumbai and had halted at a restaurant for refreshment.