Home News 117 nominations filed for 15 wards of Ponda civic body News 117 nominations filed for 15 wards of Ponda civic body By Digital Goa - April 13, 2018, 9 :01 pm Total of 117 nominations were filed for the 15 wards of Ponda Municipal Council which is going for elections on April 29. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 17. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Girish questions spending of Rs 9 cr on Sonsodo garbage plant Digital Goa - April 13, 2018, 10 :51 pm Father Bismark’s death was by strangulation and not drowning alleged his brother, demands CBI... Digital Goa - April 13, 2018, 6 :03 pm Karwar MLA appears before SIT Digital Goa - April 13, 2018, 5 :53 pm GSCB earns Rs 10.79 Cr profit fist time in 50 years Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :49 pm