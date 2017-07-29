The 118 th Vasco Damodar Bhajani Saptah today concluded after the last year’s ShriFal which was kept at the feet of Lord Damodar was immersed at Kajrewada Shore by Damodar Narvekar. Hundreds of devotees were seen taking part in the dindi procession which began from Damodar temple and reached to Kharewado shore.

The temple and surrounding was full with hundreds of devotees during the conclusion of Damodar Saptah today afternoon. The devotees were seen in a huge crowd after the conclusion ceremony also and the fair will continue for the next 5 days.