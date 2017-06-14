Home News 12 govt primary schools closed this year News 12 govt primary schools closed this year By Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 2 :40 pm 12 govt primary schools closed this year. Education dept today held meeting of all ADEIs. Asked them to shift school if any building is found unsafe in rain. Value education to be introduced on priority - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 11 tourists, 3 accused injured; 3 suffered fracture in the scuffle at Merces Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 4 :09 pm Forest Department Clarifies On Fake Appointment Letters Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 2 :42 pm CM meets newly elected panch members; most of them are BJP workers: CM Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 2 :33 pm Tie-win-recount-tie-lottery-defeat & high drama during Quelossim ward counting Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 2 :28 pm