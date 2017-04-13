Total 12 accidental deaths are reported in first three months of the year within the jurisdiction of Ponda police station.

74 accidental deaths recorded in year 2015 & 2016. Deceased are mostly two wheeler riders and young in age. Police officials claim that two wheeler riders die because of hi-tech and high speed two wheelers and most of them ride without wearing helmets. Parents should prevent giving such bikes to youngsters, Police traffic PI Ram Aasre suggested. In the year 2015 total 37 vehicular accidents took place and 38lost their lives while in 2016 accident number was 35 and in this 36 lost lives. From January to April 12th of 2017, 12 people lost lives in 11 accidents. Most of these are two wheelers.