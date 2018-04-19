128 bottles of liquor worth Rs 14,000 were seized from the general compartments of 2 trains by Excise Department and Railway Police in a joint operation at Vasco. The liquor was being transported illegally via Goa Express and Chennai Express.

Meanwhile Sanguem Excise has also seized Rs 26,000 worth illegal liquor in raids on different locations including liquor illegally transported through railways during the last one month.