All BJP MLAs are not assured of tickets in the oncoming state elections. 2-3 MLAs may lose their ticket said BJP State President Vinay Tendulkar.

“Even I will contest only if Party tells,”he added.

The party is in the process of shortlisting candidates.

Stating that candidates are finalised for 8 seats Tendulkar added,”We are going for polls under CM Parsekar. We have not broken alliance with MG but our vote share won’t come down if the alliance breaks. But Velingkar’s revolt may have very little effect on our vote count.”