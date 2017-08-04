14% of students in Goa have been found to be facing some kind of problems including sexual abuse and suicidal tendencies Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar informed the state legislative assembly today. Government is in the process of appointing councilors in the schools he added.

Government is in the process of introducing value education subject in the schools of Goa, “The curriculum for this subject is ready and this subject will be introduced at the primary level immediately after Diwali.”

He also expressed his intention of providing career guidance support to students of Goa –Di gital Goa.