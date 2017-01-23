The Goa Congress released its poll manifesto on Monday in Panjim in the presence of former Union Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, former CM Pratapsinh Rane and Luizinho Faleiro.

Congress govt will dedicate itself to the people of Goa – we will provide clean, inclusive, efficient governance said the National Congress Leader while releasing the manifesto.

Goa Congress Manifesto Highlights

Promises for the youth

* five-litres of free petrol per month for students.

* WiFi facilities in colleges and universities

*Two New Startup Incubation Centers

* Free coaching through e-courses for students for competitive exams.

General Promises Galore

*For households below poverty line, ‘2-3-7 scheme’ under which wheat would be provided for Rs 2/kg, rice at Rs 3/kg and sugar at Rs 7/kg.

* Rs 5000 Unemployment Stipend

*Rs 5000 Per Month Under Griha Adhar Scheme

*Special Online Tracking System & Priviledges for Land and other Records for Overseas Goans

*Special Status under Article 371 to protect Goan lands and culture

*BPL families promised free water.

* Canteens along the line of Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu providing very cheap food.

* Scrapping of entry tax for out-of-state vehicles transporting food grains, fish, vegetables and fruits.

* Removing floating permanently from the rivers of Goa.

* Exempt VAT for new manufacturing industry for 5 years from date of manufacturing

* Rolling back of amendments in Agricultural Tenancy Act and Implement Special Fast Track Mamlatdar Courts.

*Setting Up State Information Commission Office in South Goa

* Medical & Dental College in South Goa

*Setting up Sports Education University

Mining Specific

*Restoration of mining corporations as per the recommendations of Supreme Court

* Providing one truck per family to help affected families repay mining loans.

*GPS units to be installed in all the trucks.