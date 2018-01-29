In what could be a major respite to students commuting to school complex at Cujira, Bambolim, a fleet of 15 bus new will be introduced connecting the integrated School Complex at Cujira with Panaji city.
The buses will be inaugurated by CM Parrikar and Transport minister Sudin Dhavlikar tomorrow morning.
