Of the 107 primary school in Marathi medium schools in Sattari Taluka 15 are on the verge of closing down due to lack of students. The two primary schools at Sonus and Ovaliem are supposed to close down as per the decision taken by the government as they just have four students. Similarly , the Marathi medium schools at Shel Melvavli, Muemune, Bodanwada Honda, Bagwada Morlem, Velgem ,Shelpem, Nanoda ,Ustem ,Bambar, Pasoshe, Dharkhand ,Bandirwada , Harizanwada Thane are likely to face the axe as the number of children in all these schools are below 10 according to sources. Parents of children going to these schools are aggressively opposing the closing down of the schools as these are the only schools easily accessible to children from the locality economically backward families