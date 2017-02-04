Polling started peacefully this morning to elect 40 members of Goa legislative assembly. 15% voting recorded in first 2 hours. North 16%, South 14%.

In Goa, 11.09 lakh voters will elect candidates to the 40-member Assembly. A total of 251 candidates are in the fray, and multi-cornered contests is expected.

Top five political parties contesting (assembly seat wise)— AAP in 39 seats, BJP in 36 seats, Indian National Congress in 37 seats, MGP in 25 seats and Nationalist Congress Party in 17 seats.

There are 58 independents too in the poll fray.