Aam Admi Party(AAP) is the only party that has accepted the Goenchi Mati Manifesto said said AAP CM Candidate Elvis Gomes while speaking the media persons in the city.

“We are fully committed to the cause of Goenchi Mati and AAP is the only party which has given our positive response to the promoter of the movement Claude Alvares in writing,” he added.

The Goenchi Mati Movement (GMM), which has promoted the conservation of the State’s natural resources stating that the “minerals belong to the people… children and future generations of Goa,” had come up with a manifesto that calls for regulation of mining and allowing only minor mining leases.

95 percent voters cutting across religions are silent. This silent majority will be the deciding factor in the ensuing elections opined AAP Leader Dr Oscar Rebello.