Goa Police today detained Ex driver of BJP candidate from Poriem Vishwajeet K Rane in connection with suspected murder of Shanu Gaokar of Saleli who has been missing since 2006. Shanu Gaonkar

In a video that has gone viral on social media since 14 Feb the Ex-driver Pandurang Arthalkar is seen confessing that in 2006 Shanu Gaonkar a Saleli resident was shot dead  in a bar at Honda Sattari.

URL OF THE VIDEO THAT WENT VIRAL ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/ketan.tirodkar/videos/1473016652709405/