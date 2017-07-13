The monsoon session of the Goa legislative assembly will be held from July 18 to August 7,2017.“The session will have 15 days sitting.A total of 1596 questions have been received from MLAs of which 590 are starred and 1006 are unstarred,” said Goa Assembly speaker and BJP MLA Pramod Sawant.

Given that the state budget was presented in the March session of the assembly, the monsoon session will see discussions, voting on demands and the passing of the state budget. The session is also likely to see the introduction of bills seeking to return tenancy cases back to the mamlatdar and reclassification of the coconut palm as a tree.