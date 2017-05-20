Around 16 cattle have died in Pali, Sattari due to a mysterious disease. Locals fear that this could be outbreak of another monkey fever(KFD) like disease. They are worried that the disease may affect human beings over a period of time. Cattle’s fall down all of a sudden and die after being extremely uneasy with pain for almost two hours, informed locals. People have ruled that it could be a case of snake byte as 16 cattle have been affected approximately during the same time. People have appealed to the authorities to take appropriate action in the matter on a priority basis.