Sixteen Students Fell ill after consuming mid day meal provided by one Gayatri Self Help Group at Alto Betim, Porvorim School today.

Six of the students had to be taken to Goa Medical College(GMC) for further treatment while remaining students were discharged after first aid.

Health and FDA team inspected the school and collected samples of mid-day meals for testing. Strict action will be taken against the self help group if found guilty said Director of Education, Gajanan Bhat.