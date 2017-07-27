1628 cases of crimes against women have been reported in the state for the last three and a half years. Till June 30,2017 this year a total of 222 cases of crimes against women have been reported.

The house was informed by the CM Parrikar who is the home minister that the government has taken several measures such as Women Helpline 1091 at SPCR Panaji, day & night police patrolling at Bus stands, near schools, colleges, market places, 2 Women Police stations at Panaji and Margao and Women Helpdesks at all Police Stations in Goa to help women in distress.

A total of 183 cases of house breaks during day time also have been reported in the state since 2014.