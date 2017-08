Sacred remains of a medieval Georgian regent tortured in Persia for her faith will be returned to the Georgia for exhibitions and pilgrimage after successful conclusion of talks between cultural agencies of Georgia and India this week.

Remains of the 17th century Queen Ketevan will go on display at museum and religious venues and will be on public view for history enthusiasts and the faithful for six months.

Read From Sourc – http://agenda.ge/news/85128/eng