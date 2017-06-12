Panchayat poll in 19 panchayats in Ponda taluka recorded good turnout. Though there is no major law and order problem, voters from Kodar and Kumbharwada in Betora-Nirankal expressed anger as voters from both the wards had to travel vice-versa, a distance of about 5km to caste their vote. Even police had to rush at Kodar following some nine voters were initially denied to caste vote. Later after thorough scrutiny they were allowed. At Nageshi-Bandora some voters who were stranding near the booth, and later tried to go for voting were denied to vote. Officials claimed that they did not report in time