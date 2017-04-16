1st All India And Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament
organised by Youth of Cuncolim Sports Club
Venue- Village Playground Near Bus Stand
1st Prize- Rs. 1,11,111/- with Trophy
2nd Prize- Rs. 55,555/- with Trophy
Semi loosers- Rs. 22,222/- with Trophy
For Details contact : Manju Shirvant (President of Youth of Cuncolim) 9850403693
22nd $ 23rd April for Cuncolim Municipality $ Cuncolim Constituency
29th $30th April for All Goa $ All India respectively
Semi-finals $ Final on 1st May 2017
Man of the Match for each game