South Goa District Court today acquitted two accused – Sameer Shaikh and Prashant Parulekar — in Seby Patra murder of Vasco in 2017. Patra a Chicalim resident was found opposite a popular bar in New Vaddem with his head smashed and clothes ripped. The main accused Sameer Shaikh was arrested from Pune while the other accused was arrested in Vasco. Prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.