Home Breaking News 2 arrested with 100 kg illegal beef at Verna. 2 arrested with 100 kg illegal beef at Verna. By Digital Goa - January 1, 2018, 11 :52 am 2 arrested with 100 kg illegal beef at Verna. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No processions & demonstrations without prior permission in North Goa -govt order Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :23 pm Senior citizen dies after being hit by a car while alighting bus at Benaulim Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :09 pm CM bluffing to Goans on Coal expansion and river nationalisation issues –GAC Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 6 :47 pm Railway TC apprehends thief with gold and goods worth Rs 6.4 lakh Digital Goa - December 29, 2017, 9 :34 pm